US Issues Travel Warning on Central African Republic Due to Violence Risks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government has renewed its warning advising citizens not to visit the Central African Republic because of concerns over COVID-19, crime, kidnapping and civil unrest there, the Department of State said in a media note.

"The Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for the Central African Republic on January 14, 2021," the note said on Thursday. "The Department continues to advise travelers to reconsider travel to the Central African Republic."

The warning replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on November 23, 2020, the State Department said.

"Do not travel to the Central African Republic due to COVID-19, Embassy Bangui's limited capacity to provide support to US citizens, crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and elections," the note said.

The State Department said the Level 4 warning not to travel to the Central African Republic remained in place. Violent crime, such as armed robbery, aggravated battery, and homicide remained common and armed groups controlled large areas of the country, regularly kidnapping and killing civilians, the note added.