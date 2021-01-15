UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues Travel Warning On Central African Republic Due To Violence Risks - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Issues Travel Warning on Central African Republic Due to Violence Risks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government has renewed its warning advising citizens not to visit the Central African Republic because of concerns over COVID-19, crime, kidnapping and civil unrest there, the Department of State said in a media note.

"The Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for the Central African Republic on January 14, 2021," the note said on Thursday. "The Department continues to advise travelers to reconsider travel to the Central African Republic."

The warning replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on November 23, 2020, the State Department said.

"Do not travel to the Central African Republic due to COVID-19, Embassy Bangui's limited capacity to provide support to US citizens, crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and elections," the note said.

The State Department said the Level 4 warning not to travel to the Central African Republic remained in place. Violent crime, such as armed robbery, aggravated battery, and homicide remained common and armed groups controlled large areas of the country, regularly kidnapping and killing civilians, the note added.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Visit Robbery Bangui Central African Republic January November 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

3 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

3 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

5 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.