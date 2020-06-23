UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues Tsunami Threat For Mexico, Central America After Big Quake - Weather Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:40 PM

US Issues Tsunami Threat for Mexico, Central America After Big Quake - Weather Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The US government has announced a tsunami, or tidal wave threat for Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded off Mexico's Oaxaca Coast, the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Tuesday.

The earthquake took place at 11:29 a.m.

local time, which is also US Eastern Time, at a depth of 21 miles at location Latitude 15.9 degrees North, Longitude 95.9 degrees West near the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, the NOAA said.

Videos and photos that have appeared on social media show people rushing on the streets from their homes after city alarms alerted residents.

Mexico is located on the seismically active territory. In late-May, two earthquakes of 6.1 and 5.5-magnitude struck the country, though no tsunami warning was issued at that time.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake Social Media Guatemala Oaxaca El Salvador Mexico Honduras From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

29 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

59 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

59 minutes ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

59 minutes ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.