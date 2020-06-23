US Issues Tsunami Threat for Mexico, Central America After Big Quake - Weather Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The US government has announced a tsunami, or tidal wave threat for Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded off Mexico's Oaxaca Coast, the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Tuesday.

The earthquake took place at 11:29 a.m.

local time, which is also US Eastern Time, at a depth of 21 miles at location Latitude 15.9 degrees North, Longitude 95.9 degrees West near the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, the NOAA said.

Videos and photos that have appeared on social media show people rushing on the streets from their homes after city alarms alerted residents.

Mexico is located on the seismically active territory. In late-May, two earthquakes of 6.1 and 5.5-magnitude struck the country, though no tsunami warning was issued at that time.