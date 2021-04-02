US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Director on Espionage Charges - FBI

The FBI is seeking a former Russian intelligence officer and aircraft engine company director on charges of economic espionage, the agency announced in a "wanted" notice issued on Friday

"Wanted by the FBI: Alexander Yuryevich Korchunov [for] conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets; attempted theft of trade secrets," the notice said.

Korshunov worked as the director of a Russian state-owned company UEC while also serving as an intelligence officer with Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). The FBI said he is wanted for his alleged involvement in the theft of trade secrets from the United States.

"It is alleged that, between 2013 and 2018, Korshunov conspired and attempted to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company. Korshunov's job was to encourage Western aviation companies to work with UEC to advance Russia's aviation technology," it added.

Korchunov hired engineers employed by a subsidiary of a large US aviation company to consult on the re-design of the Russian PD-14 engine and allegedly hid UEC's procurements of Western technology through subsidiaries and partner companies. He was able to acquire the company's confidential engineering patterns, for Russia, the FBI said.

