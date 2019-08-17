UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues Warrant To Seize Iranian Tanker For Alleged Illegal Shipments - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

US Issues Warrant to Seize Iranian Tanker for Alleged Illegal Shipments - Justice Dept.

The United States has issued a warrant to seize an Iranian oil tanker for violating international law by allegedly making illicit shipments to Syria, the Department of Justice said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The United States has issued a warrant to seize an Iranian oil tanker for violating international law by allegedly making illicit shipments to Syria, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"A seizure warrant and forfeiture complaint were unsealed today in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that Oil Tanker 'Grace 1,' all petroleum aboard it and $995,000.00 are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), bank fraud statute, and money laundering statute, as well as separately the terrorism forfeiture statute," the release said on Friday.

Related Topics

Syria Oil Bank Columbia United States Money All Court

Recent Stories

At Least 300 Tourists Stranded Due to Mudslides in ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA releases 6th annual sustainability report

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: Climate change is here and it’s real

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 August 2019

1 hour ago

Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Friday Clashes Wit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.