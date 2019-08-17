US Issues Warrant to Seize Iranian Tanker for Alleged Illegal Shipments - Justice Dept.

The United States has issued a warrant to seize an Iranian oil tanker for violating international law by allegedly making illicit shipments to Syria, the Department of Justice said in a press release

"A seizure warrant and forfeiture complaint were unsealed today in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that Oil Tanker 'Grace 1,' all petroleum aboard it and $995,000.00 are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), bank fraud statute, and money laundering statute, as well as separately the terrorism forfeiture statute," the release said on Friday.