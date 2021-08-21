US Issuing Documents to People Seeking to Flee Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US officials are in contact with individuals trying to leave Afghanistan and are issuing the necessary documents to ensure their safe transit to the airport in Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"To all of these individuals [trying to leave Afghanistan], whether or not they have a blue passport, we're providing them with an official document that it is our expectation will facilitate their safe passage to the airport," Price said during a press briefing on Friday.

Price explained that the US government has established online call centers around the world to talk to people on the ground in Afghanistan about their location and their intentions about leaving the country.

US officials have repeatedly said that the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) appears to be staying true to their promise of ensuring safe passage for Americans to the Kabul airport. However, several reports have emerged that the Taliban has acted contrary to their pledges.