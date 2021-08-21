UrduPoint.com

US Issuing Documents To People Seeking To Flee Afghanistan - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:40 AM

US Issuing Documents to People Seeking to Flee Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US officials are in contact with individuals trying to leave Afghanistan and are issuing the necessary documents to ensure their safe transit to the airport in Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"To all of these individuals [trying to leave Afghanistan], whether or not they have a blue passport, we're providing them with an official document that it is our expectation will facilitate their safe passage to the airport," Price said during a press briefing on Friday.

Price explained that the US government has established online call centers around the world to talk to people on the ground in Afghanistan about their location and their intentions about leaving the country.

US officials have repeatedly said that the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) appears to be staying true to their promise of ensuring safe passage for Americans to the Kabul airport. However, several reports have emerged that the Taliban has acted contrary to their pledges.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Russia Price All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

2 hours ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

2 hours ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

2 hours ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

2 hours ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.