UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Italy Discuss Possible Reconfiguration Of Mission In Afghanistan - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:50 PM

US, Italy Discuss Possible Reconfiguration of Mission in Afghanistan - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Italy's Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini told reporters on Friday that a possible reconfiguration of the US-led military mission in Afghanistan had been on the agenda of his talks with American counterpart Mark Esper and would be discussed next month at a NATO ministerial.

"We have also discussed the possibility of a reconfiguration of the mission in Afghanistan. This is part of a debate we will have during the next ministerial meeting in mid-February in Brussels," Guerini said, speaking alongside Esper during a press conference at the Pentagon.

Leaving Afghanistan was one of US President Donald Trump's key election promises.

In mid-December, various media reported that he was planning to announce the withdrawal of 4,000 American troops after the resumption of talks with the Taliban armed opposition movement.

"We agreed that every evaluation should be done together especially with respect to the reconfiguration of the mission. We have deployed together at the beginning and we still continue to do it together," Guerini said.

He confirmed that the reconfiguration of the mission would be contingent on the dialogue between the alliance and the Taliban and the completion of the electoral process in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Election Taliban NATO Afghanistan Pentagon Trump Brussels Alliance Italy Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

54 seconds ago

Airbus Agrees to Pay $10Mln Fine for Violating US ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.