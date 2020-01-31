US, Italy Discuss Possible Reconfiguration of Mission in Afghanistan - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Italy's Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini told reporters on Friday that a possible reconfiguration of the US-led military mission in Afghanistan had been on the agenda of his talks with American counterpart Mark Esper and would be discussed next month at a NATO ministerial.

"We have also discussed the possibility of a reconfiguration of the mission in Afghanistan. This is part of a debate we will have during the next ministerial meeting in mid-February in Brussels," Guerini said, speaking alongside Esper during a press conference at the Pentagon.

Leaving Afghanistan was one of US President Donald Trump's key election promises.

In mid-December, various media reported that he was planning to announce the withdrawal of 4,000 American troops after the resumption of talks with the Taliban armed opposition movement.

"We agreed that every evaluation should be done together especially with respect to the reconfiguration of the mission. We have deployed together at the beginning and we still continue to do it together," Guerini said.

He confirmed that the reconfiguration of the mission would be contingent on the dialogue between the alliance and the Taliban and the completion of the electoral process in Afghanistan.