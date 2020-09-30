UrduPoint.com
US, Italy Want Russia To Fully Account For Alleged Navalny Poisoning - Pompeo

US, Italy Want Russia to Fully Account for Alleged Navalny Poisoning - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States and Italy agreed that the Russian government should fully account for the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and hold those behind the incident to account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States and Italy agreed that the Russian government should fully account for the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and hold those behind the incident to account.

"We agreed that the Russian government must provide a full accounting for the poisoning of Alex Navalny and hold those involved responsible," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

Later, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

The opposition activist was discharged from the hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

Pompeo is currently on a visit to Italy as part of his week-long tour in Europe's eastern Mediterranean region that includes stops in Greece, Croatia and the Vatican.

