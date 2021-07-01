UrduPoint.com
US, Its Allies Turning Black Sea Into Confrontation Zone - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:49 PM

The United States and its allies are turning the waters of the Black Sea into a zone of confrontation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The United States and its allies are turning the waters of the Black Sea into a zone of confrontation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea area, in fact, is consistently being transformed by Washington and its allies from a space of cooperation that was built there, into a zone of combat confrontation.

This is done deliberately so that another region of the world under the leadership of the United States becomes unstable and begins to pose a threat," Zakharova said during a press conference.

The spokeswoman also said that NATO is purposefully making provocations near Russian borders.

