US-Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Has Dry Cough, COVID-19 Confirmed Among Cellmates -Wife

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is imprisoned in a US penitentiary facility with confirmed COVID-19 cases, is suffering from dry cough and a slight fever, his wife Viktoria told Sputnik on Friday.

In March, Yaroshenko's defense told Sputnik they had requested to release him due to the threat of COVID-19, while his wife said that her husband had been diagnosed with acute respiratory disease.

"Kostya said that he had some kind of fever, seems to be mild.

He has developed a dry cough," she said, adding that the prison had declared an emergency.

Connecticut's Danbury prison, where Yaroshenko is being held, has 15 people with COVID-19.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia, in May 2010, on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the United States.