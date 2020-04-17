UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

US-Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Says He Has COVID-19 Symptoms - Lawyer

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is imprisoned in a US penitentiary facility, said that he was suffering from all COVID-19 symptoms, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Friday.

"He says that he has all the symptoms of the coronavirus. He thinks the whole prison got infected," Tarasov said.

The lawyer added that Yaroshenko was currently held in a cell block with up to 100 other inmates.

"Those prisoners who are very weak are occasionally isolated from the cell block," Tarasov said, adding that Yaroshenko only received one face mask so far.

In March, Yaroshenko's defense told Sputnik they had requested to release him due to the threat of COVID-19, while his wife said that her husband had been diagnosed with acute respiratory disease.

"This request is still pending," Tarasov told Sputnik.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia, in May 2010, on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the country. The pilot is being held in Connecticut's Danbury prison, where cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed.

