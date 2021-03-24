UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jails Gang Member 16 Years For Fire-Bombing African American Homes - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Jails Gang Member 16 Years for Fire-Bombing African American Homes - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The United States sentenced a senior member of Big Hazard, a Hispanic street gang in the city of Los Angeles, California, to 192 months in prison for a series of arson attacks on African American homes, the Justice Department said.

"Carlos Hernandez, 36, aka 'Rider' or 'Creeper'... planned, coordinated and led these racially motivated attacks that targeted vulnerable families, including grandparents and infants, while they were sleeping peacefully in their own homes," Principal Deputy Assistant US Attorney General Pamela Karlan said in a press release on Tuesday.

Big Hazard, also known as Hazard Grande, is a Hispanic-American gang in Los Angeles, according to media reports.

On Mothers' Day in May 2014, Hernandez organized and led seven co-defendants - all members of Big Hazard - in an attack on four apartments, three of which were occupied by Black families, the release said.

The motive was to force residents out of their homes, the release added.

All seven defendants who participated in the firebombing were charged in 2016 and have since pleaded guilty to Federal hate crime and related offenses.

In addition to the 16-year sentence given to Hernandez on Tuesday, five members were previously sentenced to lengthy prison terms, according to the release.

Related Topics

Attack Los Angeles United States May 2016 Media All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

2 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

2 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

2 hours ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

2 hours ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.