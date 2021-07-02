US Jails Last of 4 Defendants for Bribery Tied to Bloomberg Construction - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Vito Nigro, a former executive for Turner Construction, received prison sentence of more than four months for evading taxes on bribes received from building projects for the Bloomberg financial firm, the US Justice Department said.

"[Nigro] was sentenced today in Manhattan Federal court to 51 months in prison for evading taxes on more than $1.8 million in bribes he received from building sub-contractors, in connection with a number of building projects undertaken for Bloomberg," a Justice Department press release said on Thursday.

The Justice Department also detailed three earlier convictions on similar tax-evasion charges for a former Turner executive and two former Bloomberg executives.

In all, the four defendants have pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes, between 2010 and 2017, on bribes exceeding $5.1 million, the release said.

Ronald Olson, a former vice president at Turner, was sentenced on June 15, 2021 to 46 months in prison, for evading taxes on more than $1.5 million in the same scheme, the release added.

In addition, Anthony Guzzone, a former director of global construction at Bloomberg, was sentenced on January 19, 2021, for evading taxes on more than $1.45 million, and Michael Campana, a subordinate construction manager at Bloomberg, was sentenced on July 24, 2020 to 24 months in prison, for evading taxes on more than $420,000, according to the release.