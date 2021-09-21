US Jails Peruvian to 9 Years For Phone Scam Targeting US Spanish Speakers - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) A Peruvian national who used call centers in Peru to defraud Spanish speaking US residents with threats of arrest and deportation received a 110-month prison sentence for his actions, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Henrry Milla of Lima, Peru, pleaded guilty for his role in conspiring to commit mail fraud and wire fraud through two Peruvian call centers that he owned and operated, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The defendant, along with his co-conspirators, used false statements and threats to obtain money from Spanish-speaking individuals across the United States by falsely telling victims that they were required to accept and pay for English-language courses and other educational products and that failure to do so placed them in legal jeopardy," the release said.

In pleading guilty, Milla admitted that he and his employees falsely claimed to be lawyers, court officials, Federal agents and representatives of a fictitious "minor crimes court," the release added.

Milla was arrested in January 2020 by Peruvian authorities based on a US extradition request. He and four co-defendants, previously pleaded guilty and received prison sentences, according to the release.