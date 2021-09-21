UrduPoint.com

US Jails Peruvian To 9 Years For Phone Scam Targeting US Spanish Speakers - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Jails Peruvian to 9 Years For Phone Scam Targeting US Spanish Speakers - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) A Peruvian national who used call centers in Peru to defraud Spanish speaking US residents with threats of arrest and deportation received a 110-month prison sentence for his actions, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Henrry Milla of Lima, Peru, pleaded guilty for his role in conspiring to commit mail fraud and wire fraud through two Peruvian call centers that he owned and operated, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The defendant, along with his co-conspirators, used false statements and threats to obtain money from Spanish-speaking individuals across the United States by falsely telling victims that they were required to accept and pay for English-language courses and other educational products and that failure to do so placed them in legal jeopardy," the release said.

In pleading guilty, Milla admitted that he and his employees falsely claimed to be lawyers, court officials, Federal agents and representatives of a fictitious "minor crimes court," the release added.

Milla was arrested in January 2020 by Peruvian authorities based on a US extradition request. He and four co-defendants, previously pleaded guilty and received prison sentences, according to the release.

Related Topics

Lawyers Lima Peru United States Money January 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

2 hours ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

3 hours ago
 Meeting discusses matters relating to payment, sur ..

Meeting discusses matters relating to payment, survey of houses damaged in merge ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.