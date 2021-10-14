US January 6th Committee Subpoenas Trump Justice Dept. Official Jeffrey Clark

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The US House Select Committee on the January 6th events said in a release that it has issued a subpoena for Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark for his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official reportedly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and interrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

The subpoena seeks deposition testimony and records from Mr. Clark as part of the Select Committee's investigation into the events of January 6th and the causes of that day's violence," the release said on Wednesday.

The subpoena was issued after a US Senate Judiciary Committee released a report last week saying there is credible evidence that Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power while serving in his Justice Department Position.