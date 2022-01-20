UrduPoint.com

US January 6th Investigative Committee Subpoenas Nicholas Fuentes, Demands Testimony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol issued a subpoena to the right-wing "Groyper" movement founder Nicholas Fuentes demanding records and testimony given his presence at the Capitol on January 6, the Committee announced via Twitter.

"The Select Committee has issued subpoenas to Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey. The committee is demanding records and testimony from the two witnesses who promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and were present on the Capitol ground on January 6th," the Committee said on Wednesday.

Fuentes and Casey are leaders of the right-wing "America First" or "Groyper" movement and both participated in events prior to January 6 that promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election, in addition to being present on the Capitol grounds on January 6, the Committee said.

Both individuals also reportedly received tens of thousands of Dollars in Bitcoin from a French computer programmer - funds scrutinized by the FBI for connections to the Capitol breach or other illicit activity - the Committee added.

