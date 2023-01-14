US, Japan Agree to Deepen Cooperation on Semiconductors, Nuclear Energy - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The United States and Japan agreed to deepen their cooperation on semiconductors and nuclear energy, according to a joint statement released after a bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington.

On Friday, Kishida ended his week-long Group of Seven tour in Washington, during which he also visited France, Italy, the UK and Canada.

"The United States and Japan also reaffirm our economic leadership... we will sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors... and energy security, where we have deepened our cooperation on nuclear energy while upholding the highest nonproliferation standards," the statement read.

Earlier in the month, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss cooperation in the field of semiconductors production on the Japanese territory.

Following the meeting, the minister said that the Japanese government had decided to invest 70 billion Yen ($547 million) into semiconductor company Rapidus and was going to continue to provide assistance to the industry.

In early December, Rapidus and US multinational technology corporation IBM announced a joint development cooperation as part of Japan's initiatives to expand semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.