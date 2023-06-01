UrduPoint.com

June 01, 2023

US, Japan Agree to Improve Strike Capabilities Amid Pyongyang's Missile Threat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Japan and the United States have agreed to strengthen Tokyo's strike capabilities as a means of deterrence against the North Korean missile threat, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The understanding was reached during the visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan, where he held talks with his counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, according to the report. The sides underlined the necessity to enhance Japan's deterrence and response capacity following the failed launch of a military satellite by Pyongyang, using ballistic technology in violation of international sanctions.

The results of the meeting are in line with Japan's key defense strategy documents updated last year, which, among other things, provide for a doubling of the country's military budget up to 2% of its gross domestic product over the next five years.

On Thursday, Pyongyang unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.

Shortly after, the US strongly condemned North Korea's launch attempt. Tokyo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said the launch was in violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

