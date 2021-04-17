UrduPoint.com
US, Japan Agree To Jointly Confront Challenges Posed By China - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

US, Japan Agree to Jointly Confront Challenges Posed By China - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The United States and Japan are committed to working together to confront challenges emanating from China and North Korea opposing attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, but pursuing diplomatic options, the leaders of the two countries said after an in-person meeting.

"Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our iron-clad support for US-Japanese alliance and for our shared security. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea as well as North Korea to ensure the future of our free and open Indo-Pacific," US President Joe Biden said after a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Biden described the meeting with Suga at the White House summit as "productive."

