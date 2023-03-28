US, Japan Agree to Refrain From Imposing Export Duties on Critical Minerals - Trade Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States and Japan agreed to not impose duties on critical materials exported to the other country, according to a statement released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

"The Agreement Between the Government of Japan and the Government of the United States of America on Strengthening Critical Minerals Supply Chains (the Agreement) supports workers and businesses in both countries' electric vehicle sectors and sets standards for other economies to emulate," the statement said.

Both sides expressed their commitments to refrain from imposing export duties on critical minerals exported to the other country.

They also agreed to discuss with each other their domestic measures to address non-market policies and practices of other parties affecting trade in critical minerals, the statement said.

The agreement also promotes the adoption of electric vehicle battery technologies, according to the statement.

"Specifically, the Agreement operationalizes shared commitments by the United States and Japan with respect to the critical minerals sector in order to facilitate trade, promote fair competition and market-oriented conditions for trade in critical minerals, advance robust labor and environmental standards, and expand cooperation in efforts to ensure secure, sustainable, and equitable critical minerals supply chains," the statement added.

The United States and Japan pledged to share with each other best practices regarding review of investments within their territories in the critical minerals sector by foreign entities, and to coordinate efforts in enforcement actions related to labor rights in critical minerals extraction and processing, the statement added.