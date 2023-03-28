UrduPoint.com

US, Japan Agree To Refrain From Imposing Export Duties On Critical Minerals - Trade Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

US, Japan Agree to Refrain From Imposing Export Duties on Critical Minerals - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States and Japan agreed to not impose duties on critical materials exported to the other country, according to a statement released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

"The Agreement Between the Government of Japan and the Government of the United States of America on Strengthening Critical Minerals Supply Chains (the Agreement) supports workers and businesses in both countries' electric vehicle sectors and sets standards for other economies to emulate," the statement said.

Both sides expressed their commitments to refrain from imposing export duties on critical minerals exported to the other country.

They also agreed to discuss with each other their domestic measures to address non-market policies and practices of other parties affecting trade in critical minerals, the statement said.

The agreement also promotes the adoption of electric vehicle battery technologies, according to the statement.

"Specifically, the Agreement operationalizes shared commitments by the United States and Japan with respect to the critical minerals sector in order to facilitate trade, promote fair competition and market-oriented conditions for trade in critical minerals, advance robust labor and environmental standards, and expand cooperation in efforts to ensure secure, sustainable, and equitable critical minerals supply chains," the statement added.

The United States and Japan pledged to share with each other best practices regarding review of investments within their territories in the critical minerals sector by foreign entities, and to coordinate efforts in enforcement actions related to labor rights in critical minerals extraction and processing, the statement added.

Related Topics

Vehicle Japan United States From Government Agreement Share Best Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

1 hour ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

2 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.