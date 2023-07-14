Open Menu

US, Japan, Allies In Joint Statement After UNSC Meeting Urge N. Korea To Return To Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 09:09 PM

US, Japan, Allies in Joint Statement After UNSC Meeting Urge N. Korea to Return to Talks

The United States, Japan, South Korea and other countries in a joint statement called on North Korea to remain committed to diplomacy and on the UNSC to take its obligations seriously

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States, Japan, South Korea and other countries in a joint statement called on North Korea to remain committed to diplomacy and on the UNSC to take its obligations seriously.

"We remain committed to diplomacy, as this is the only path toward a sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula. We stand ready to engage in diplomacy without conditions and urged the DPRK to return to dialogue," US Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said in a joint statement on behalf of several states. "The Security Council must take seriously its responsibility to counter these activities, which threaten international peace and security and undermine the global Non Proliferation regime.

"

DeLaurentis read the joint statement at a UN Security Council stakeout on behalf of the US, Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

KCNA earlier confirmed Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which reached the maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds.

