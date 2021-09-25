US, Japan, Australia, India Plan to Produce 1Bln COVID-19 Vaccines by 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India announced on Saturday their plans to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

The leaders of the four countries ” US President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ” met in Washington on Friday at the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit.

"As Quad countries, we have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses globally, in addition to the doses we have financed through COVAX. To date we have collectively delivered nearly 79 million safe and effective vaccine doses to the Indo-Pacific region. Our Vaccine Partnership remains on track to expand manufacturing at Biological E Ltd. this fall, so that it can produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022," the leaders said in a joint statement after the Quad Leaders' Summit.

Summit participants announced their intention to conduct an exercise to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

"The Quad commits to better preparing our countries and the world for the next pandemic. We will continue to build coordination in our broader COVID-19 response and health-security efforts in the Indo-Pacific, and we will jointly build and conduct at least one pandemic preparedness tabletop or exercise in 2022," the Quad leaders stated.

The Quad represents an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The dialogue was initiated by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 and received support from other parties. Beijing regarded this initiative as a response to the increased Chinese economic and military influence, and issued formal diplomatic protests to the Quard members.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is mainly focused on maintaining global health, promoting high standards of infrastructure, combating the climate crisis, ensuring high level of education and people-to-people exchanges, partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.