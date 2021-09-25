UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, Australia, India Plan To Produce 1Bln COVID-19 Vaccines By 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

US, Japan, Australia, India Plan to Produce 1Bln COVID-19 Vaccines by 2023

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India announced on Saturday their plans to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

The leaders of the four countries ” US President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ” met in Washington on Friday at the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit.

"As Quad countries, we have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses globally, in addition to the doses we have financed through COVAX. To date we have collectively delivered nearly 79 million safe and effective vaccine doses to the Indo-Pacific region. Our Vaccine Partnership remains on track to expand manufacturing at Biological E Ltd. this fall, so that it can produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022," the leaders said in a joint statement after the Quad Leaders' Summit.

Summit participants announced their intention to conduct an exercise to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

"The Quad commits to better preparing our countries and the world for the next pandemic. We will continue to build coordination in our broader COVID-19 response and health-security efforts in the Indo-Pacific, and we will jointly build and conduct at least one pandemic preparedness tabletop or exercise in 2022," the Quad leaders stated.

The Quad represents an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The dialogue was initiated by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 and received support from other parties. Beijing regarded this initiative as a response to the increased Chinese economic and military influence, and issued formal diplomatic protests to the Quard members.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is mainly focused on maintaining global health, promoting high standards of infrastructure, combating the climate crisis, ensuring high level of education and people-to-people exchanges, partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Australia Education China Washington Narendra Modi Beijing Japan United States From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

58 seconds ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.