US, Japan, Australia, India Will Hold In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit By End Of 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:39 PM

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India in a joint statement on Friday said they will participate in an in-person Quad Leaders' Summit by the end of this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India in a joint statement on Friday said they will participate in an in-person Quad Leaders' Summit by the end of this year.

"At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021," the statement said.

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India held a virtual meeting earlier in the day to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region.

