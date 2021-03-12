US, Japan, Australia, India Will Hold In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit By End of 2021

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India in a joint statement on Friday said they will participate in an in-person Quad Leaders' Summit by the end of this year

"At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021," the statement said.

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India held a virtual meeting earlier in the day to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region.