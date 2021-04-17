UrduPoint.com
US, Japan Both Recognize Importance Of Taiwan Straits - Suga

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The United States and Japan both agree on the importance of Taiwan straits stability, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a press briefing.

"There is already an agreed recognition of the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan straits between Japan and the United States which was reaffirmed on this occasion [during the meeting]," Suga said on Friday.

More Stories From World

