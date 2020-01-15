UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan Closely Monitoring North Korea's Weapons Tests - Esper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

US, Japan Closely Monitoring North Korea's Weapons Tests - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The United States, Japan and South Korea are closely monitoring North Korea's weapons development activities, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a joint press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono.

"We monitor very closely what's happening in North Korea with our Japanese partners and South Korean partners," Esper said on Tuesday when asked if there are indications that North Korea will conduct a significant weapons test soon.

Esper noted that the United States and its partners continue to send the message to North Korea that a diplomatic solution is the best path forward, but they are ready to fight should it be necessary.

In addition, Esper said the United States, Japan and South Korea will continue trilateral defense exercises and information sharing to bolster regional security.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un promised that North Korea would continue developing strategic weapons after the United States missed Pyongyang's ultimatum to restart nuclear talks before the end of 2019.

Denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea have been stalled since US President Donald Trump and Kim met in Hanoi in February 2019 during which time the two parties failed to reach a deal.

Related Topics

Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Hanoi Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong February 2019 Best

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.