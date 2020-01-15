(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The United States, Japan and South Korea are closely monitoring North Korea's weapons development activities, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a joint press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono.

"We monitor very closely what's happening in North Korea with our Japanese partners and South Korean partners," Esper said on Tuesday when asked if there are indications that North Korea will conduct a significant weapons test soon.

Esper noted that the United States and its partners continue to send the message to North Korea that a diplomatic solution is the best path forward, but they are ready to fight should it be necessary.

In addition, Esper said the United States, Japan and South Korea will continue trilateral defense exercises and information sharing to bolster regional security.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un promised that North Korea would continue developing strategic weapons after the United States missed Pyongyang's ultimatum to restart nuclear talks before the end of 2019.

Denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea have been stalled since US President Donald Trump and Kim met in Hanoi in February 2019 during which time the two parties failed to reach a deal.