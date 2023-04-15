US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The United States and Japan have successfully carried out a joint fighter-bomber air exercise to practice deterrence and response operations over the Sea of Japan, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACCOM) announced in a release on Friday.

"On April 14, US Indo-Pacific Command deployed two bombers and accompanying aircraft in a bilateral air exercise with Japan Self-Defense Forces fighters to demonstrate the consistent and capable deterrence options readily available to the US-Japan Alliance," the release said.

In the exercise, two US B-52 bombers, two KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft and four F-35 Joint Strike Fighters cooperated successfully with four Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF)-operated F-15 fighters over the Sea of Japan, the release said.

The exercise demonstrated the allies' ability to quickly and decisively respond to threats against Japan, the release said.

The United States bilateral commitment to the defense of Japan remained "ironclad," the release added.