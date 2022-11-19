UrduPoint.com

US, Japan Conduct Military Drills After N. Korea's Test Launches

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

US, Japan Conduct Military Drills After N. Korea's Test Launches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Japan and the United States have conducted joint military drills near the northwest of Kyushu island, deploying fighter jets and strategic bombers after recent test launches by North Korea, the Japanese Joint Staff said on Saturday.

"Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Armed Forces conducted a bilateral exercise on Friday, Nov 19 amid an increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan, following North Korea's ICBM-class Ballistic Missile launch that landed within Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone in the Sea of Japan," the statement read.

The military exercises involved five Japanese Mitsubishi F-2 fighters, the 8th Air Wing tactical fighter squadron, two US Rockwell B-1 Lancer heavy bombers and the 28th Bomb Wing air force unit.

On Friday, North Korea launched what was preliminarily identified as a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the US mainland.

The South Korean military reported that the missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and reached an altitude of 6,100 kilometers at a maximum speed of Mach 22, which is 22 times faster than the speed of sound. According to the Japanese officials, the missile fell about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The new launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan and warned the US and its allies that Pyongyang would respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, Pyongyang launched more than 20 short-range missiles. North Korea said its military-related activities came in response to provocations by South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

Related Topics

Washington Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea November Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

48 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

52 minutes ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

56 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.