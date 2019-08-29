UrduPoint.com
US, Japan Discuss Policies, Priorities For Latin America, Caribbean Regions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:45 AM

The United States and Japan discussed their policy strategies and priorities toward Latin America and the Caribbean during a bilateral dialogue meeting, the US Department of State said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The United States and Japan discussed their policy strategies and priorities toward Latin America and the Caribbean during a bilateral dialogue meeting, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The dialogue is a forum for both nations to share their policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean," the release said on Wednesday. "The two sides discussed policy strategies and priorities in the region and the importance of working within the framework of regional institutions, including the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Development Bank.

"

The two sides also addressed the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis in Venezuela and explored opportunities for possible collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, digital connectivity and disaster relief.

The dialogue was attended by US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Atul Keshap, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung and Japanese Ambassador Tomoyuki Yoshida who is director-general of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Bureau at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

