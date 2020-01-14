UrduPoint.com
US, Japan, EU Seek New Global Rules Limiting Subsidies: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

Washington, Tokyo and Brussels Tuesday joined forces in calling for stronger global rules against government subsidies that distort trade

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Washington, Tokyo and Brussels Tuesday joined forces in calling for stronger global rules against government subsidies that distort trade.

The governments in a statement called on the World Trade Organization to beef up existing regulations, which they said are "insufficient to tackle market and trade distorting subsidization.

"US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met Tuesday with Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Kajiyama Hiroshi, and European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, and also discussed the need to police forced technology transfer -- something at the heart of the US-China trade conflict.

