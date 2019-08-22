US, Japan Expand Daytime Service at Haneda Airport Near Central Tokyo - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Some international travelers arriving in Japan would have easier access to the center of Tokyo under a tentative agreement announced by the US Department of State in a press release on Wednesday.

Negotiators from the two nations recommended changes to a bilateral Open Skies civil air transport agreement that would expand the number of daytime flights between the United States and Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda airport, the release said.

"The proposed amendment would... provide for 12 additional slot pairs (12 arrivals and 12 departures daily) during daytime hours for US air carriers and the same for Japanese carriers," the release said.

Most international airlines fly in and out of Narita Airport, which adds more than an hour to the commute into Tokyo compared with Haneda, which is heavily used by domestic carriers.