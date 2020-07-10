UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan Explore Prospects For Future Engagement With N. Korea - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement With N. Korea - State Dept.

Deputy US Secretary of State and envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun ended two days of talks with Japanese counterparts on a path toward resuming dialogue with Pyongyang and leveraging the US-Japan alliance to maintain security throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the State Department said in a readout of the visit on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Deputy US Secretary of State and envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun ended two days of talks with Japanese counterparts on a path toward resuming dialogue with Pyongyang and leveraging the US-Japan alliance to maintain security throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the State Department said in a readout of the visit on Friday.

"During his July 9-10 visit to Tokyo... Deputy Secretary Biegun emphasized continued US readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK [North Korea] and discussed the importance of continued close cooperation with Japan and other like-minded partners on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," the readout said.

Biegun met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Taro Kono, Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba and other officials during the visit, which also included talks on the novel coronavirus pandemic and efforts to develop vaccines and medicines to combat the disease, the readout added.

US-North Korea diplomacy foundered following the collapse of a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in 2019 in a dispute over Pyongyang's offer to dismantle its main nuclear complex in exchange for sanctions relief.

The United States and its allies viewed the proposal as a limited denuclearization step instead of the complete denuclearization sought by Washington.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula surged since the Kim-Trump summit, as illustrated by North Korea's demolition of a North-South liaison office in the border city of Kaesong last month, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Takeo Tokyo Kaesong Pyongyang Alliance Japan United States North Korea Vietnam Kim Jong July Border 2019 Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

2 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

2 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

2 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

2 minutes ago

Around 900 employees of Sukki Kinar dam reinstated ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.