UrduPoint.com

US, Japan Hold First Strategic Talks On Cooperation With ASEAN - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:51 PM

US, Japan Hold First Strategic Talks on Cooperation With ASEAN - Reports

Japan and the United States held on Wednesday their first strategic negotiations on the development of cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of joint policies to counter China's growing power, the Kyodo news agency reported.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Japan and the United States held on Wednesday their first strategic negotiations on the development of cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of joint policies to counter China's growing power, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The virtual event was attended by Takehiro Kano, director general of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, and Daniel Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, according to the Japanese news agency.

The bilateral meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation with ASEAN countries amid a threat allegedly posed to the Indo-Pacific security by Beijing. The agenda includes plan to strengthen ties with the association, as agreed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden last week.

"Southeast Asia is key to realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikariko Ono said at a press conference after the talks, as quoted by the news agency.

Ono also assessed the negotiations with Washington as "extremely meaningful," the report said.

In addition, the Japanese and US representatives discussed ASEAN's actions regarding the Ukrainian crisis, given that Singapore was the only country of the association to impose sanctions against Russia, Kyodo reported, citing a diplomatic source.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov accused NATO of making overt attempts to split ASEAN due to its close, results-oriented relations with Moscow and Beijing. The Russian diplomat said that Western countries are seeking to destroy all platforms where they are not represented or are in the minority.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Moscow Minority Russia China Washington Beijing Split Kano Singapore Japan United States Event All Asia

Recent Stories

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward l ..

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward long march: Imran

3 minutes ago
 Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties ..

Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties in IIOJK at Int'l fora

3 minutes ago
 National Shooting C'ship from June 10

National Shooting C'ship from June 10

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-go ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-governor Sarfraz Cheem's removal ..

4 minutes ago
 Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed g ..

Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed groups

4 minutes ago
 Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traf ..

Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traffic issues

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.