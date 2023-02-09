UrduPoint.com

US, Japan Hold Strategic Dialogue On Democratic Resilience - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023

The United States and Japan discussed democratic resilience issues during the Strategic Dialogue inaugural meeting on Thursday, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States and Japan discussed democratic resilience issues during the Strategic Dialogue inaugural meeting on Thursday, the State Department said.

"On February 9, the United States and Japan held the inaugural US-Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience in Tokyo, Japan," the statement read.

The meeting under the leadership of US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya and Deputy Minister for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Keiichi Ichikawa highlighted the strength of the bilateral alliance and the countries' shared efforts to bolster democracy and respect for human rights, it added.

Both sides discussed joint efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and promote human rights globally, and agreed to strengthen cooperation. "They committed to deepening cooperation in multilateral venues, including the G7 and UN, and building democratic resilience at home and around the world, including through the framework under the Summit for Democracy," the statement read.�

