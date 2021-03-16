WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Senior US and Japanese officials during high-level security talks on Tuesday discussed their shared concerns over what they called China's "disruptive" activities in the Indo-Pacific region, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The two sides issued the statement after US Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin met in Tokyo earlier in the day with their Japanese counterparts Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

"The United States and Japan acknowledged that China's behavior, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military, and technological challenges to the Alliance and to the international community," the statement said. "The ministers also expressed serious concerns about recent disruptive developments in the region, such as the China Coast Guard law."

The ministers vowed to oppose what they called China's "coercion and destabilizing behavior" toward other Indo-Pacific countries and underlined their support for free commerce and navigation of airs and seas in the region.

The senior US officials also emphasized Washington's commitment to ensuring the defense of Japan's territory, including of the Senakaku Islands.

The also voiced objections to China's activities in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"The United States and Japan remain opposed to any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo or to undermine Japan's administration of these islands," the statement said. "The Ministers underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

In February, China enacted the law that permits China's coast guard to destroy other countries' structures and to use force when defending the country's maritime claims in disputed areas.

Over the past several years, China has increased its territorial and maritime claims in the Indo-Pacific region, overlapping with the interests of a number of nations. In particular, Beijing has been locked up in a dispute with Tokyo over a string of uninhabited but resource-rich islets, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaoyu Islands in China.

In addition, Beijing has boosted the scale and frequency of its military drills in the Indo-Pacific, prompting the United States and its regional allies ” Japan, India and Australia ” to enhance strategic cooperation within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in response.