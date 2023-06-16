UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, Philippines To Enhance Trilateral Defense, Security Capabilities - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

US, Japan, Philippines to Enhance Trilateral Defense, Security Capabilities - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States, Japan and the Philippines have agreed to enhance their trilateral defense and security capabilities to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Japanese and Philippine counterparts, Akiba Takeo and Eduardo Ano, in Tokyo to discuss ways to improve trilateral cooperation.

"The three NSAs resolved to advance trilateral defense cooperation based on the recent progress between the United States and the Philippines such as the four additional locations identified pursuant to their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement and between Japan and the Philippines in discussing frameworks that will enhance and facilitate reciprocal visits of defense and military officials," the statement said.

The officials also discussed opportunities to conduct combined maritime activities including multilateral joint naval exercises in Indo-Pacific waters "in support of freedom of navigation, and the broader rules-based order."

They also agreed on the need to ensure a free and open maritime order as well as a free and equitable economic order, reaffirming commitment to addressing "economic coercion," the statement added.

The top national security advisors also discussed security challenges related to the South and East China Seas, North Korea, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to the statement.

Related Topics

China White House Takeo Tokyo Progress Japan United States North Korea Philippines Agreement Top

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

11 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

25 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

26 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.