US, Japan, Philippines to Enhance Trilateral Defense, Security Capabilities - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States, Japan and the Philippines have agreed to enhance their trilateral defense and security capabilities to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Japanese and Philippine counterparts, Akiba Takeo and Eduardo Ano, in Tokyo to discuss ways to improve trilateral cooperation.

"The three NSAs resolved to advance trilateral defense cooperation based on the recent progress between the United States and the Philippines such as the four additional locations identified pursuant to their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement and between Japan and the Philippines in discussing frameworks that will enhance and facilitate reciprocal visits of defense and military officials," the statement said.

The officials also discussed opportunities to conduct combined maritime activities including multilateral joint naval exercises in Indo-Pacific waters "in support of freedom of navigation, and the broader rules-based order."

They also agreed on the need to ensure a free and open maritime order as well as a free and equitable economic order, reaffirming commitment to addressing "economic coercion," the statement added.

The top national security advisors also discussed security challenges related to the South and East China Seas, North Korea, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to the statement.