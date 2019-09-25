US, Japan Reach Agreement That Includes Commitments on Digital, Agricultural Trade - Trump

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:01 PM
The United States and Japan have reached a trade agreement that includes commitments on digital trade in the amount of $40 billion, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday
"We reached an agreement for robust commitments for $40 billion on digital trade," Trump said during the signing ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Trump also said the agreement allows Japan to "pen new markets to approximately $7 billion in American agricultural products."