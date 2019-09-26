UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S., Japan Reach Trade Deal On Tariff Reduction, Digital Trade

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

U.S., Japan reach trade deal on tariff reduction, digital trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Wednesday that the two countries have agreed to cut tariffs on agricultural and industrial products and reached an agreement on digital trade

WASHINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Wednesday that the two countries have agreed to cut tariffs on agricultural and industrial products and reached an agreement on digital trade.

At the signing ceremony of the joint trade agreement on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York, Trump told reporters that Japanese tariffs will be "significantly lower, or eliminated entirely" for U.S. beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine, etc.

On the agricultural front, Japan has maintained that it would not commit to bigger concessions than those already made in existing free trade agreements, such as the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact, from which Trump withdrew in 2017.

Trump said the two sides have also reached a deal for "robust commitments" on 40 billion U.S. Dollars of digital trade between the two countries, which "will greatly expand commerce across cutting-edge products and services.

" Noting that the deal will reduce long-time trade deficit with Japan, the U.S. president hailed it as "a fair and reciprocal trade agreement." Abe, for his part, said the outcome of the "strenuous negotiations" over the past year is a win-win solution for both countries.

The two leaders, however, did not specify whether auto tariffs, a major focal point of the negotiations, are mentioned in the agreement.

Japan has been seeking a U.S. promise not to impose additional tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters after the signing ceremony that cars are not part of this agreement "at this point," while indicating possible discussions in the future.

Trump said the two sides will continue negotiations on remaining areas of interest to achieve a final comprehensive agreement.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Vehicles Trump New York Japan 2017 Commerce From Agreement Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fears history's biggest ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President F ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister ..

18 minutes ago

Crossing points at Pak-Afghan border to remain clo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.