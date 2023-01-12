UrduPoint.com

US, Japan Reaffirm Peace, Stability Must Be Maintained In Taiwan - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:30 AM

US, Japan Reaffirm Peace, Stability Must Be Maintained in Taiwan - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States and Japan reaffirmed their positions that peace and stability must be maintained in Taiwan, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a press conference.

"We reaffirmed that the basic positions of our two countries of Taiwan remains unchanged and confirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," Hayashi said alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

However, Hayashi said Japan and the United States will continue to seek strengthening communication with China, especially in the area of security.

The situation regarding Taiwan escalated after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022.

China condemned Pelosi's trip in the strongest terms, saying it was a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan. Despite China's reaction, several countries, including France and Japan, sent delegations to the island since, adding to the existing tensions.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own elected government - has maintained that it is an autonomous country but stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

