US, Japan Reaffirm Plans to Deepen Cooperation on Counter-Hypersonic Systems - Hamada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Tokyo and Washington have reaffirmed their intention to deepen cooperation and advance discussions on the joint development of counter-hypersonic systems, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Thursday.

"We discussed efforts to strengthen US-Japan alliance capabilities to deter and respond, as confirmed in the 2+2 in January. We welcomed the progress of the discussion on those missions and capabilities of the alliance, including the effective operation of counterstrike capabilities ... Regarding defense equipment and technology cooperation, we confirmed to deepen cooperation and to advance discussions in unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the possibility of joint development in the future interceptor against hypersonic technology," Hamada told a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Tokyo.

During the meeting, Austin and Hamada discussed the security situation regarding China, Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and North Korea's latest attempt to launch a military satellite into orbit. The sides confirmed that "unilateral changes to the status quo cannot be tolerated and that Japan and the United States would cooperate more than ever in this regard," Hamada said.

The sides confirmed the necessity for the US-Japan alliance to deepen cooperation with South Korea, Australia and the ASEAN countries due to the "severe and complex environment," the Japanese minister added.

Austin reiterated that the sides were "deeply concerned" about China's "coercive behavior and its attempts to undermine the rules-based international order," as well as that "North Korea's dangerous and destabilizing nuclear and missile programs" threaten stability in the region and violate international law. Austin said Washington would "take all necessary measures" to ensure the security of the US and its allies.

The US secretary of defense reaffirmed "America's unwavering commitment to Japan," which includes "extended deterrence provided by the full range of US conventional and nuclear capabilities," adding that the US-Japan alliance remains "a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."