US-Japan-S. Korea Defense Talks Focus On COVID-19, Pyongyang Missile Program - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US, Japanese and South Korean defense officials discussed the threat posed by Pyongyang's missile program and the spread of the coronavirus, a joint statement released by the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Japanese Director General for Defense Policy Akihiro Tsuchimichi, ROK [South Korea] Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Chung Sukhwan, and US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey engaged in consultations on the North Korean nuclear and missile threat, regional security, the coronavirus pandemic, and substantive ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation," the readout said.

The three officials also reaffirmed the importance of trilateral security cooperation and committed to hold the Trilateral Defense Ministerial Meeting on a date to be mutually determined in the future, the release added.

Wednesday's meeting took place by video due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the release.

