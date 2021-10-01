Senior defense officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea held a call on Friday during which they discussed regional security and the threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Defense Department said in a readout of the discussion on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Senior defense officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea held a call on Friday during which they discussed regional security and the threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Defense Department said in a readout of the discussion on Friday.

"Japanese Director General for Defense Policy Kazuo Masuda, (South Korean) Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Man-gi, and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner engaged in consultations on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea) nuclear and missile threat, regional security, and substantive ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation," the readout said.

The officials also reaffirmed the importance of the three nations' security cooperation, the readout also said. They committed to exploring high-level exchanges, including a Trilateral Defense Ministerial on a date yet to be determined, the readout added.

North Korea in recent days has announced tests of its hypersonic and anti-air missile technology, but the Defense Department officials said they have yet to confirm the tests and intelligence assessments are still ongoing.