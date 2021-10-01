UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, S. Korea Discuss Pyongyang's Nuclear, Missile Threat - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:16 PM

US, Japan, S. Korea Discuss Pyongyang's Nuclear, Missile Threat - Pentagon

Senior defense officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea held a call on Friday during which they discussed regional security and the threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Defense Department said in a readout of the discussion on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Senior defense officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea held a call on Friday during which they discussed regional security and the threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Defense Department said in a readout of the discussion on Friday.

"Japanese Director General for Defense Policy Kazuo Masuda, (South Korean) Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Man-gi, and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner engaged in consultations on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea) nuclear and missile threat, regional security, and substantive ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation," the readout said.

The officials also reaffirmed the importance of the three nations' security cooperation, the readout also said. They committed to exploring high-level exchanges, including a Trilateral Defense Ministerial on a date yet to be determined, the readout added.

North Korea in recent days has announced tests of its hypersonic and anti-air missile technology, but the Defense Department officials said they have yet to confirm the tests and intelligence assessments are still ongoing.

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear Ely Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

2 minutes ago
 10 criminals held, weapons seized

10 criminals held, weapons seized

2 minutes ago
 Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various p ..

Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various parts of country: PMD

27 minutes ago
 Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 ho ..

Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 hours continuous rain: Administr ..

27 minutes ago
 Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan's role in A ..

Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, successful ev ..

27 minutes ago
 US Does Not Rule Out Blinken-Macron Meeting During ..

US Does Not Rule Out Blinken-Macron Meeting During Top Diplomat's Trip to Paris ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.