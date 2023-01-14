US, Japan Say Use of Nuclear Weapon by Russia In Ukraine Would Be Act Against Humanity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Friday that any use of nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility.

"We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way," Biden and Kishida said in a joint statement released after a bilateral meeting between in Washington.

They promised to continue their support of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure.

The two politicians expressed their opposition to Russia's special operation in Ukraine. "We will continue to impose sanctions on Russia, and provide unwavering support for Ukraine," they said.

Russian senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have on many occasions repeated that Moscow is not planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.