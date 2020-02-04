UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan Sign Energy And Infrastructure Financing Pact - Treasury Department

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:57 PM

US, Japan Sign Energy and Infrastructure Financing Pact - Treasury Department

The United States and Japan have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) to strengthen collaboration on financing and market building for energy and infrastructure projects, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The United States and Japan have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) to strengthen collaboration on financing and market building for energy and infrastructure projects, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The MOC is designed to catalyze market-oriented, private sector solutions to support investments in infrastructure and development of the energy sector," the statement said.

US Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh and Japan's Ministry of Finance Vice Minister for International Affairs Yoshiki Takeuchi signed the MOC in Tokyo.

"The agreement signed today is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific through quality infrastructure investment that ensures openness, transparency, economic efficiency, and debt sustainability," McIntosh said in the statement.

The MOC stipulates the United States and Japan will work together to address regulatory, market and legal barriers to private sector investment and develop innovative solutions to deepen regional markets for energy and infrastructure projects, the statement said.

The MOC also stipulates the two states will work to attract institutional investors, enhance liquefied natural gas and other commodity trading markets and boost bilateral infrastructure investment, the statement added.

The MOC supports the ongoing work of the US-Japan Strategic Energy Partnership launched by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump in November 2017, and furthers the goals of missions such as the Asia Enhancing Development, Growth Through Energy (Asia EDGE) initiative and America Crece (The Americas Grow), according to the statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Trump Tokyo Japan United States November Gas 2017 Market Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

43 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

43 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.