US, Japan Sign Pact to Boost Operational Collaboration on Cybersecurity - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura signed an agreement to enhance cooperation on cybersecurity issues of mutual concern, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.

"Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Nishimura also signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity that will allow their agencies to strengthen operational collaboration, enhance the security of critical infrastructure, foster more opportunities for partnership, and continue sharing best practices with our Indo-Pacific partners," Homeland Security said in the release on Friday.