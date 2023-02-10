UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, S.Korea To Discuss Trilateral Cooperation, Ukraine On February 13 - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

US, Japan, S.Korea to Discuss Trilateral Cooperation, Ukraine on February 13 - State Dept.

The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting in Washington on February 13 to discuss trilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine, the Department of State said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting in Washington on February 13 to discuss trilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine, the Department of State said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman will meet with Japanese Vice Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Minister Cho Hyundong on February 13 in Washington, DC.

The Deputy Secretary and Vice Ministers will discuss plans to enhance trilateral security cooperation in the region and the world," the press release said.

They will also talk about cooperation on support for Ukraine and other global issues, it stated.

The sides will also discuss ways to expand their trilateral partnership to deliver on the shared vision of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the release added.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Washington Takeo Sherman Japan South Korea United States February

Recent Stories

US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Req ..

US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Request - OSCE Envoy

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms tec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms technical education key to succes ..

4 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for ..

US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for Alleged Corruption - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementat ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementation of decisions of Apex Commi ..

4 minutes ago
 8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2023 & PI ..

8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2023 & PIMEC begins at Karachi

1 minute ago
 KU declares result of BA Law Part I Annual Exam 20 ..

KU declares result of BA Law Part I Annual Exam 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.