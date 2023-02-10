US, Japan, S.Korea to Discuss Trilateral Cooperation, Ukraine on February 13 - State Dept.

The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting in Washington on February 13 to discuss trilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine, the Department of State said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting in Washington on February 13 to discuss trilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine, the Department of State said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman will meet with Japanese Vice Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Minister Cho Hyundong on February 13 in Washington, DC.

The Deputy Secretary and Vice Ministers will discuss plans to enhance trilateral security cooperation in the region and the world," the press release said.

They will also talk about cooperation on support for Ukraine and other global issues, it stated.

The sides will also discuss ways to expand their trilateral partnership to deliver on the shared vision of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the release added.