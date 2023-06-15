UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, South Korea Condemn DPRK's Latest Missile Launches - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 09:25 PM

US, Japan, South Korea Condemn DPRK's Latest Missile Launches - Joint Statement

The United States, Japan and South Korea condemn the latest North Korean missile launches as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, according to their joint statement published on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States, Japan and South Korea condemn the latest North Korean missile launches as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, according to their joint statement published on Thursday.

"The United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea condemn today's DPRK missile launches. These launches are clear violations of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrate the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," the statement said.

The US reaffirmed its commitment to the "ironclad" security commitments it has toward Seoul and Tokyo, noting that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss ways to further enhance cooperation and coordinated response to alleged threats posed by North Korea.

Earlier today, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

Related Topics

United Nations Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

3 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

3 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

3 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

3 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.