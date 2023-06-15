The United States, Japan and South Korea condemn the latest North Korean missile launches as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, according to their joint statement published on Thursday

"The United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea condemn today's DPRK missile launches. These launches are clear violations of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrate the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," the statement said.

The US reaffirmed its commitment to the "ironclad" security commitments it has toward Seoul and Tokyo, noting that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss ways to further enhance cooperation and coordinated response to alleged threats posed by North Korea.

Earlier today, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.