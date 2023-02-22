US, Japan, South Korea Conduct Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Drills - US Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States, Japan and South Korea held ballistic missile defense exercises on Wednesday to increase cooperation in response to the recent missile launches by North Korea, the US Indo-Pacific Command said.

"Ships from the US 7th Fleet, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korean navy conducted a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise Feb. 22, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the trilateral relationship with our Japanese and South Korean allies," the command wrote on Twitter.

The drills were held in the Sea of Japan and involved three destroyers equipped with the US Aegis combat system ” the South Korean Sejong the Great, the US USS Barry, and the Japanese JS Atago, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The military of the three countries practiced procedures to detect, track and intercept computer-simulated targets, the report said.

The news agency reported that South Korea and the US would also hold staff exercises at the Pentagon to simulate the scenario of a North Korean nuclear strike.

South Korean Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Heo Tae-keun, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Siddharth Mohandas and Richard Johnson, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction policy, will discuss crisis management and military response measures, as well as ways to strengthen the US extended deterrence.

Over the weekend, North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. On Monday, Pyongyang also test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan in its second weapons test in three days, sparking security concerns in Japan and South Korea. Tokyo said that both missiles had landed outside its exclusive economic zone.