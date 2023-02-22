UrduPoint.com

US, Japan, South Korea Conduct Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Drills - US Command

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

US, Japan, South Korea Conduct Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Drills - US Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States, Japan and South Korea held ballistic missile defense exercises on Wednesday to increase cooperation in response to the recent missile launches by North Korea, the US Indo-Pacific Command said.

"Ships from the US 7th Fleet, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korean navy conducted a trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise Feb. 22, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the trilateral relationship with our Japanese and South Korean allies," the command wrote on Twitter.

The drills were held in the Sea of Japan and involved three destroyers equipped with the US Aegis combat system ” the South Korean Sejong the Great, the US USS Barry, and the Japanese JS Atago, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The military of the three countries practiced procedures to detect, track and intercept computer-simulated targets, the report said.

The news agency reported that South Korea and the US would also hold staff exercises at the Pentagon to simulate the scenario of a North Korean nuclear strike.

South Korean Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Heo Tae-keun, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Siddharth Mohandas and Richard Johnson, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction policy, will discuss crisis management and military response measures, as well as ways to strengthen the US extended deterrence.

Over the weekend, North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. On Monday, Pyongyang also test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan in its second weapons test in three days, sparking security concerns in Japan and South Korea. Tokyo said that both missiles had landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

Related Topics

Twitter Nuclear Pentagon Tokyo Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea From Asia

Recent Stories

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

27 minutes ago
 Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

1 hour ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.