UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan, South Korea Vow To Continue Cooperation To Denuclearize North Korea - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:50 AM

US, Japan, South Korea Vow to Continue Cooperation to Denuclearize North Korea - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The national security advisors from the United States, Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue trilateral cooperation to denuclearize North Korea, the three officials said in a joint statement provided by the White House.

"The national security advisors shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization," the statement said on Friday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Japanese National Security Secretariat chief General Shigeru Kitamura and South Korean National Security Office Director Suh Hoon met in Washington earlier on Friday to consult on the United States' review of its North Korea policy and to discuss issues of common concern.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear White House Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

3 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

1 hour ago

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revi ..

1 hour ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

1 hour ago

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball after Bab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.