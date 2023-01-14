UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US, Japan to Boost Cooperation on Development of Japan's Counterstrike - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio have directed their teams to strengthen cooperation on development and effective use of Japan's counterstrike, a joint statement released after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Washington said on Friday.

"The leaders also instructed their ministers to reinforce cooperation on the development and effective employment of Japan's counterstrike and other capabilities," the statement said.

Biden also praised Japan's new National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program, according to the statement.

"This investment will bolster security across the Indo-Pacific and beyond and modernize the U.S.-Japan relationship for the 21st century," the statement said.

