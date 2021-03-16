US, Japan to Boost Information Sharing Related to Cyber Threats - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pledged to enhance efforts to share information related to cyber threats and collaborate on holding countries accountable for cyberattacks, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken and Motegi met earlier on Tuesday for their first in-person talks in Tokyo. The so-called two-plus-two talks also included the two countries' defense ministers.

"The United States and Japan will strengthen the current US-Japan Cyber Dialogue to redouble our efforts on cooperation and information sharing related to cyber threats, as well as collaboration to hold states accountable when they engage in significant malicious cyber activity that violates the framework for responsible state behavior in cyberspace," the State Department said.

Two countries will also boost collaboration on capacity-building programs for other nations in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

"Both countries also will work together to advance responsible state behavior in cyberspace in conjunction with like-minded members of the international community," it added.

Washington and Tokyo also committed to strengthening collaboration on climate ambition and decarbonization, and will work towards achieving their 2050 net zero goals, the State Department said.

"Both countries also commit to discussing ways to expand the adoption and deployment of clean energy technologies to regional partners in an affordable and effective manner through close coordination among U.S. and Japanese agencies and the private sector," it added.

The United States and Japan have also vowed to leverage cooperation and enhance their joint response to the pandemic, the release added.