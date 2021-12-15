US, Japan to Hold Ministerial Talks on Security Issues on January 7 - Reports

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Japan and the United States' foreign and defense ministers will meet on January 7 in Washington for talks on major security issues ranging from cybersecurity to China's growing interest in Indo-Pacific region, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Parties are expected to discuss strengthening cooperation in space and cybersecurity, as well as China's military expansion, escalation of maritime activity, military pressure on Taiwan and the rising nuclear and missile threat in the region posed by North Korea.

The agenda of talks is also expected to include Japan's annual budget for hosting US military forces.

It will be the first "two-plus-two" meeting between countries since the appointment of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October. Ahead of talks, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to attend the Tenth Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference at the UN headquarters in New York from January 4-28.